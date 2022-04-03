Fresh elections in 90 days? What's next for Pakistan politics?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a televised address to the nation, called for fresh elections after the national assembly of the country was dissolved and a no-confidence motion against Khan was blocked on Sunday (April 3).

Dissolution of the national assembly means fresh elections must be held in the country within three months. Pakistan's State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said that fresh elections in Pakistan will be held in 90 days.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Habib made the announcement, although a final decision will come from the president of Pakistan and the election commission.

On the day it was expected that PM Khan will be ousted from power, the country's assembly deputy speaker refused to accept a motion of no confidence in the government, which was presented by the opposition.

Minutes after the no-confidence motion was rejected, Khan addressed the nation and reiterated that there had been "foreign interference" in Pakistan's democratic institutions.

Calling for a "democratic" way to resolve the crisis, Khan said, "I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies. We will go to the public and hold elections, and let the nation decide."

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, told reporters, "We are also moving to the Supreme Court today."

Shehbaz Sharif, who is tipped to replace Imran Khan, referred to the parliamentary block as "nothing short of high treason". On his Twitter handle, he said, "There will be consequences for blatant and brazen violation of the Constitution."

It's still uncertain what will happen next but the opposition said they would petition the courts, arguing the constitution had been violated.

As quoted by news agency AFP, Shehbaz Sharif said, "This day will be remembered as a black day in Pakistan's constitutional history."

Meanwhile, the country's Army has distanced itself from the political drama, clearing the air over alleged involvement in Sunday's developments.

As quoted by news agency Reuters, Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, said: "Army has nothing to do with the political process."

Imran Khan has been accused of failing to revive the economy and crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)