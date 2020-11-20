Pakistan’s ‘blasphemy activist’ Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away in Lahore

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi died on Thursday in Lahore at the age of 54. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

There are speculations that he had contracted COVID-19.

Rizvi breathed his last at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Sheikh Nawaz said.

The TLP chief had a fever for the last 10 days or so. Despite that, he attended the TLP protest on Sunday in Rawalpindi against the publication of "blasphemous" caricatures in France, Nawaz said.

"Today he felt severe pain in his chest at his home in Chowk Yateem Khana in Lahore. He was rushed to PIC where he passed away before getting any treatment," he said.

Replying to a question about Rizvi having diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms, Nawaz said he couldn't confirm this, but the TLP chief had severe fever and cough.

Rizvi led several protests in the country over the years, most recent being a rally against the caricatures of the Prophet in France.

