Pakistan: Will Arif Alvi grant presidential pardon to PTI chief Imran Khan?

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has opposed the prospect of securing any relief from his legal troubles via presidential pardon by President Arif Alvi, according to Pakistani media reports.

PTI's Information Secretary Raoof Hasan told The News that in light of the demand for pardon from Imran's supporters and well-wishers on various platforms, including social media, the PTI boss had conveyed to President Alvi not to consider any such request.

Notably, Article 45 of the Pakistani Constitution empowers the president to pardon any convict.

"The President shall have power to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority," it reads.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been embroiled in a host of legal cases since his ouster as the prime minister of the country. In the last few months, he has been convicted in the Cipher, Toshakhana and un-Islamic nikah case, serving a collecting 31 years prison sentence.

Alvi's soft spot for Imran

Alvi, who was among the founding members of Imran's party has been known to display a soft spot towards PTI and the former cricketer. Prior to the elections, he had asked the caretaker government to address concerns raised by Imran's party regarding the "erosion of fundamental rights" and lack of equal opportunities for candidates.

On Monday (Feb 26) Alvi reportedly rejected a move to summon the first session of the newly elected National Assembly session on February 29.

Alvi rejected the summary from the caretaker parliamentary affairs ministry and maintained that all reserved seats be allocated before the summoning of the session.

Owing to his connections with Imran, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court in November last year seeking Arif's removal as the president. Filed by Ghulam Murtaza Khan, the petition demanded his removal on grounds of "misconduct" and that he had shirked his constitutional responsibilities.

The petition added that Alvi had utilised his office and resources to host party meetings, in support of the PTI, which contends to misuse of presidential powers.

Notably, Alvi's five-year presidential term officially concluded in September last year but he is currently holding the position under Article 44 of Pakistan's Constitution due to the dissolution of both provincial and national assemblies. Experts believe that before stepping down, Alvi might attempt to give Imran some breathing space.