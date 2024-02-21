Gravitas | Pakistan: Imran Khan's rivals strike deal on coalition government | Can they survive?
Pakistan's two major political parties, PML-N and PPP said they have reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government. This ends ten days of intense talks between the rivals of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan whose supporters won the most seats in the recently concluded elections. Can the newly formed coalition government tackle the multiple challenges facing the country? More importantly, how long will the unpopular coalition government survive?