Pakistan to request Britain to deport Nawaz Sharif from London

Pakistan has declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an "absconder" saying that it will now request the British government to deport Sharif from London where he currently resides.

The Imran Khan government accused Sharif of faking his illness. It said that the former prime minister had gone to London to look after his family's business interests and not to seek medical treatment.

Sharif who had been jailed in several corruption cases and faces trials in others was allowed to leave Pakistan for the UK in November last year due to his deteriorating health.

The court had granted Sharif bail in two graft cases on medical grounds after a massive drop in his blood count.

However, the government has accused the three-time prime minister of falling to provide any medical records after he reached London.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's party the PML-N has contested the government's claim saying that Sharif is scheduled to undergo heart surgery in London.

PML-N added that Sharif will challenge the government's decision in court.