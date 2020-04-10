Pakistan: One woman, 20 others injured in stampede at coronavirus aid program

At least one woman was trampled to death and 20 others were wounded in a stampede as Pakistani officials distributed money to families affected by a nationwide lockdown.

The incident was reported on Friday at a school in Multan, a city in eastern Punjab province, where hundreds of women gathered to receive Rs 12,000 each for one family earlier announced by the government, reported AP.

Pakistan had announced the distribution of a financial assistance package for 10.2 million families from low-income groups across the country. The program started with Multan.

At least 4,489 people are infected and 63 died in Pakistan so far from coronavirus.

Pakistan has earlier extended its partial lockdown till April 14 to control the spread of the outbreak.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has opposed imposing a full lockdown, saying that millions below the poverty line in the country could die of hunger if the measure is adopted.