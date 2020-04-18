Pakistan: Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara collapse

Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan have collapsed.

Initial information suggests that eight newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed due to thunderstorm in the area on Friday evening. Four of the domes which collapsed were on minars--2 on Museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Durshan Deori.

No damage reported to the Sanctum Sanctorum of Kartarpur Gurudwara which is safe. The collapse comes just 6 months after the development of the area around the Gurudwara.

The Gurudwara was inaugurated in November 2019.

The total cost of the upgrading of the Gurudwara was Pakistani rupees 13.2 billion. The Holy place has been closed since 15th March due to global COVID crisis.

Responding to social media post, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science & Technology Government of Pakistan Ch Fawad Hussain said, "Conveyed this to Noor Ul Haq Qadri sb minister religious affairs with a request for an inquiry".

In November 2018, India, Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak, India