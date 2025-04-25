Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called the terrorists, who carried out a gruesome attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, "freedom fighters". Pakistan has condemned the recent attack in which 26 people lost their lives but distanced itself from admitting the fact that it harbours terrorists.

India took immediate action with diplomatic measures. It announced punitive measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treaty and closure of the main land border crossing in Kashmir, with Hussain calling it a "childish decision".

Dar was addressing the recent escalation as he spoke to reporters in Islamabad, and said, "Those who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22 might be freedom fighters".

What else did he say?

While speaking on the issue of suspending the Indus Water Treaty. Dar said, "240 million people in Pakistan need water... you cannot stop it. It tantamounts to an act of war. Any suspension or encroachment won't be accepted."

He also threatened to attack as he said that Pakistan would respond with a similar retort. "If Pakistan is attacked directly, a tit-for-tat reply will be given," he said.

Dar also said on Thursday a summons would be sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad after the government announced a string of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures against its neighbour.

"India is fighting a low intensity war against us, and if they up the scale, we are ready. To protect our land, we will not come under any international pressure," Defence Minister Khawaja Aif also told a news conference.

New Delhi accused its neighbour of supporting "cross-border terrorism", but Pakistan's government announced a string of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures against India.

"Pakistan declares the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata. They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately," read a statement released by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office after he convened a rare national security committee meeting.

