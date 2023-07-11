Pak journalist fired for asking questions to PM Shehbaz Sharif about freedom of expression: Report

A senior Pakistani journalist was fired for asking questions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about freedom of expression.

ARY News reported that Azam Chaudhry was expelled from state-owned PTV after he raised concerns about the “tacit” restrictions being faced by Pakistani media.

Chaudhry, who was hired as an analyst, alleged that he was fired hours after raising the questions during a press conference.

According to local media reports, the press conference happened on June 30 at Punjab Governor’s House during which Sharif was accompanied by federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the presser, the journalist said that his questions reflect the problems faced by the entire journalist community in the country, reported The Nation news outlet. What happened? Chaudhry reportedly told the PM that the media is unable to function independently in the current period and said that despite the ruling coalition parties, including PML(N) and PPP, supporting freedom of expression, the reality was starkly different.

"The current period is the worst related to restrictions," he told the prime minister and asked when and how the restrictions on the media will end, Geo News reported.

To which, the PM reportedly deflected the question and asked Chaudhry to voice any legitimate concerns he had with the information minister.

"If you have something legitimate to say, please speak up," he said. Minister responds Responding to the development, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb refuted the journalist’s claims and added that he was never hired by PTV as a permanent or contract employee.

“I know Azam Chaudhry and am aware of his views but despite this, he was invited to [PM Shehbaz] presser and allowed to ask a question,” Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.

She further said that had there been any reservations about the journalist’s views, he would not have been invited to the press conference.

She claimed Chaudhry was part of the PTV’s analyst poll since last September and he is still part of the same panel at the state broadcaster.

Chaudhry claimed that he had not been informed in writing by the employer about his expulsion till now.

