Nepal's national carrier grounds Chinese aircraft

Chinese goods have already started bleeding Nepal with the country's national carrier grounding Chinese aircraft.

From July 16, the Chinese planes will not fly again. Nepal airlines says it can't afford to fly the planes anymore, therefore, it is cutting its losses.

According to a report, Nepal was forced to buy the planes in a government-to-government deal. The planes have been incurring heavy losses for Nepal ever since they were purchased.

Nepal had walked into a bad deal and to make matters worst, it was a deal that could have been avoided. Teams from Bangladesh and Nepal had reportedly travelled to China to inspect the aircraft.

Bangladesh had rejected it but Nepal decided to buy the planes and they were fleeced by China. Reports say that Nepal wanted China to gift these planes.

But Beijing told Kathmandu that it will have to buy the aircraft before it could expect a gift. Ultimately, a deal was reached and Nepal agreed to buy six planes and got two more as gifts.

The first batch of these planes has now been grounded.