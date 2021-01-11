Nepalese PM Oli blames Pushpa Kumar Dahal for 'instability' in Nepal in exclusive chat

Highlighting that former prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kumar Dahal is not "democratic" and "unstable", Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli in an exclusive interview to WION blamed Dahal for the political crisis in Nepal.

"Pushpa Kamal Dahal, his background, his history, activities are not exactly democratic," said Oli in an interview to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma.

Also read | EXCLUSIVE: Bhaskaracharya discovered gravitational theory before Newton, says Nepalese PM

He said that he partnered with him to promulgate the constitution of the country.

Also read | Will never allow China to put checkposts on border: Nepal PM Oli to WION

"His character is unstable... I was careful about his character and instability would be the consequence of his character," Oli said.



On criticism that his decision to dissolve the parliament but still remaining on power is a coup, Oli said that the decision was taken in the parliament and was constitutional.

"How can they describe the decision of parliament as a coup," asked the Nepalese PM.

He also said that he tried his best to continue the government for five years, but blamed the rival faction for pushing it towards "instability".

"Unfortunately, this time also, I am hoping and trying my best to continue govt for 5 years...but some people...from my party, they create such situations where they want to push govt towards instability," Oli said.

He also said that the position of the other faction of the party is still the same, adding that party's second chairman is Pushpa Kumar Dahal.

On the question of any possible reconciliation, Oli said he "can pardon them" if they sought the same.