EXCLUSIVE: Bhaskaracharya discovered gravitational theory before Newton, says Nepalese PM

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in an exclusive interview continued to insist that Bhaskaracharya discovered about the theory of gravitation and Newton found it some "500 years late".

In an exclusive conversation with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Oli said that the Bhaskaracharya found the gravitational theory in 1150 AD.

"I am not talking not only about the glorious past of Nepal and the ancestors of Nepalis. I am talking about Bhaskaracharya who discovered the theory of gravitation and it was 1150 AD," the Nepalese PM said.

He added that Bhaskaracharya's book was published in 1210 AD and Newton found it after 500 years.

"Newton found the theory some 500 years late," Oli said.

Oli said that even in his coursebook, he was told that Galileo and Newton found out the theory of gravitation.

But, "that's not true," Oli said.