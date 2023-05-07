Nepal: Three killed, nine injured in avalanche while collecting 'Himalyan viagra'

At least three people have been killed, and nine others have gotten injured in an avalanche in Nepal's Karnali province.

Local media reports show that the incident took place on Saturday morning at Chyarkhu Pass in the Mugu district of the province.

Citing officials, the Kathmandu Post, reported that 14 people from Patarasi municipality in the district had gone to Chyarkhu to collect Yarshagumba (caterpillar fungus) when the avalanche happened. Of them, three died and the remaining nine sustained minor injuries in the natural disaster.

"So far in the incident a total of three people have died and nine others have got injured. A team of police personnel moved to the incident site," reported the Kathmandu Post.

Hundreds of local people have reportedly journeyed to the mountainous region of Mugu district to gather Yarsagumba, despite the fact that the regional authorities have prohibited pickers from accessing the location until May 18.

Allegedly, the three people who perished in the avalanche had taken informal paths to reach the highlands, locally known as Patan, to collect the caterpillar fungus.

Yarsagumba or caterpillar fungus is also known as 'Himalayan viagra' and is used in Tibetan and Chinese medicine to increase energy and decrease fatigue and as an aphrodisiac.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE