Millions to be affected as Cyclone Mocha begins build-up over Bay of Bengal, alert sounded

India's weather department issued an alert for a potential cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha, is set to form in the Bay of Bengal from Saturday onwards.

Cyclone Mocha's path entails a coastal path that houses tens of millions of people. Cyclone Mocha: Which Indian states will be affected? The states located along the Bay of Bengal, such as West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will be affected. All these states are on high alert. Local disaster response teams have been readied to respond in case of any emergency. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued advisories to the fishermen to stay away from the high seas till May 11.

More rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and surrounding areas. Cyclone Mocha: The expected timeline On May 6 (Saturday), a cyclone will form in the southeast Bay of Bengal, following which it will turn into a low pressure on May 7. The depression is expected to intensify on May 8, and is later expected to form a deep depression and move towards the central Bay of Bengal, where it will develop into a cyclonic storm on May 9.

It would then head towards the Tamil Nadu coast and change course on May 11.

It will get stronger as it moves north and northeast, according to an international forecast.

A strong cyclone can turn into a very strong cyclone. There may be landfall on the southeast coast of Bangladesh or in Myanmar. It is likely to make landfall as a very strong cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal. Cyclone Mocha: What Indian Metereological department has advised? The Indian weather department has warned of "squally weather" over the South Bay of Bengal, that is, the coastline along the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea in these areas.

The IMD has warned of "squally weather" in the areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea.



