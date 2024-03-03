More than 35 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan in past 48 hours

Officials said on Sunday (Mar 3) that at least 37 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Pakistan during days of heavy downpours in the last 48 hours. More than 50 were reportedly injured.

Since Thursday, widespread heavy rain has caused significant disruption in various sections of the country.

Authorities in different provinces were forced to close schools as the rains swept across Pakistan leading to the collapse of houses and triggering landslides that blocked roads.

The situation was particularly worsening in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province as eighteen children were among 26 killed there as a result of collapsed buildings.

"As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives," said Taimur Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslip, and over 150 buildings were damaged.

Authorities said that as many as 37 people have been injured in the torrential rains that hit ten districts, including Bajaur, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Khyber, Peshawar, North, South Waziristan, and Lakki Marwat, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Chief Minister of KPK Ali Amin Gandapur stated that rain-affected people would not be abandoned in this critical hour and would be adequately compensated for their losses.

Five people were killed in southern Balochistan province after buildings fell on Thursday and Friday, according to Jahanzain Khan, the disaster management agency's chairman.

Damaged roads, floods, and landslides have cut communities off from important towns in Balochistan, while major routes have been blocked in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to local media.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department predicts more rain and snowfall in the region on Sunday.