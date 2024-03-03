Zardari Vs Achakzai clash to decide who will be Pakistan's next president

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, leader of the Pakistan Peoples' Party, submitted his nomination papers for the country's presidential elections. Zardari, father of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and husband to assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is set to clash with Mahmood Achakzai.

While Zardari is a joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Achakzai is a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The two leaders submitted their nomination papers before Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq - the presiding officer for the presidential polls, Pakistan's The News International reported.

According to The News International, Zardari submitted two nomination papers – one in Islamabad and the second in Karachi.

Three independent candidates Asghar Ali Mubarak, Abdul Qadoos, and Waheed Ahmed Kamal also submitted nomination papers for the presidential election. The presidential elections will be held on March 9.

Pakistan presidential elections: What next?

The scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled to be conducted on March 4.

The president of Pakistan is elected by the members of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

The voting for the Presidential election is held through a secret ballot.

Efforts continue to ramp up support

On March 2, a delegation led by Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan met Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House.

The PPP in a statement said that ANP has declared support for Zardari in the Presidential polls.