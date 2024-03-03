Shehbaz Sharif 'elected' Pakistan PM weeks after disputed elections

Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader and brother of the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to win enough number of votes in the country's National Assembly to be the country's 25th prime minister weeks after the February 8 elections were held in the backdrop of violence, snapped internet and widespread accusations of rigging. The vote in the National Assembly was held amid widespread uproar and sloganeering by the PTI-backed lawmakers who have accused that their 'mandate' has been stolen to prevent Imran Khan from returning to power.

The PTI-backed candidates put up Omar Ayub Khan, the grandson of former Pakistani military ruler Ayub Khan, as the prime ministerial candidate.

Shehbaz Sharif got 201 votes in his favour while Omar Ayub Khan won 92 votes.

The elections concluded after imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was stripped of its election symbol 'bat', following which the PTI candidates went to polls as independents.

Still, the Khan-backed bloc of the candidates together comprised 93 of 264 seats. This was followed by 75 seats won by Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and 54 by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP).