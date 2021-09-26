Locals gather in Herat to urge US, EU to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets

Several people took to streets to demand governments of the western countries to unfreeze assets of Afghanistan.

People gathered in Herat, the western province of Afghanistan, where they called upon the United States (US) and other European Union (EU) countries to unfreeze assets of Afghanistan abroad.

The group claimed that since people are facing extreme poverty and economic recession, especially since Taliban took over the country, foreign government should help the locals.

Several western countries decided to freeze assets of Afghanistan and have paused all financial aids for the country the day Taliban took control of the country.

"International community should not be looking at us through the lens of enmity, since centuries it has been proven that the people of Afghanistan cannot be governed or ruled by intruders," said Muhammad Amin. "It's not just me but everyone here that the international community should recognize the Islamic Emirate and that our 9.4 billion dollar which is Afghanistan's money which has been frozen abroad should be unfrozen so that the money can be used for the development of the country."

This comes a few days after Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev urged western governments to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets kept abroad in foreign banks.

The President urged governments to take the action to facilitate dialogue with the Taliban government in Kabul.

"Considering the humanitarian situation, we propose looking into the possibility of lifting the freeze on Afghanistan's accounts in foreign banks," he said.

Meanwhile, women and young girls have also been taking to streets to call for equal rights for women. Several groups have been coming forward all around the world to raise their voices against