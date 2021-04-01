Lahore: 550 doses of coronavirus vaccine go missing; 350 go to waste

Pakistan has been struggling to vaccinate the population amid a surge of coronavirus cases. However, the South Asian country has hit yet another snag in this process after nearly 550 doses have gone missing.

As per local media, approximately 550 doses of coronavirus vaccine have gone missing from a hospital in Lahore.

Also read | Covid-hit Pak PM Imran Khan's in-person meeting sets Twitter abuzz

While there has been no explanation from any authority about the missing vaccine doses, the principal of the Services Hospital has claimed that the vaccines have not disappeared. He has reported that there has been an issue with the compilation of records.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the government is already carrying out an audit of the vaccine doses and a report of the conclusion will soon be delivered to the authorities.

Also read | Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan rules out general lockdown

It has also been reported that an additional 350 doses of vaccine stored at Lahore's Government Mozang Teaching Hospital have "gone to waste".

After the 350 doses went to "waste", the medical superintendent of the Services Hospital was suspended from his duties immediately.

Also read| Pak minister creates stir for getting family vaccinated against Covid-19

Pakistan has been struggling to contain the spread of the virus and has also been trying to catch up in vaccinating people.

As of now, 0.8 million doses have been administered to locals till now. Pakistan had received 0.5 million vaccines from China on February 01.

Locals in Pakistan have been hesitant about getting vaccinated, leading to a low turnout in the inoculation drives.