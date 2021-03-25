Covid-hit Pak PM Imran Khan's in-person meeting sets Twitter abuzz

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has raked up yet another controversy after he reportedly held a meeting with the media team on Thursday in person, despite being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, has posted the image of the Pakistani prime minister with the caption saying: "Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala".

In the image posted on Twitter, seven people were seen sitting inside a room including Khan.

Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 25, 2021

Though everyone present in the meeting is wearing masks and seated socially distant to each other, the Pakistani PM is receiving a lot of flak since it's been only a few days since he had tested positive for Covid-19, and most leaders who had contracted the deadly virus had held virtual meetings and kept themselves isolated from others.

A Twitter user shared the image of UK PM Boris Johnson to show how he held virtual engagements when he had contracted Covid-19.

"Bro that's how intelligent and sensible governments work when their premiere is sick. Protecting themselves and others," the user wrote.

Bro that's how intelligent and sensible governments work when their premiere is sick. Protecting themselves and others. — ASK (@ASK7799) March 25, 2021

Another social media user said that even if the meeting was held, what was the need to release its image.

"Horrible horrible messaging in a country where people already refuse to wear a mask and take covid seriously," he added.

Meeting kr bhy li hai tu why release the images?



Horrible horrible messaging in a country where people already refuse to wear a mask and take covid seriously — سعد (@saaadmalikk) March 25, 2021

"Does he need to have a zoom meeting or a room meeting," another user asked on Twitter

"Very strange for the world and truly reflect approach & wisdom to deal with #COVID19 in Pakistan."

Does he need to have a zoom meeting or a room meeting?



Very strange for the world and truly reflect approach & wisdom to deal with #COVID19 in Pakistan. — Ch.Amjad Farooq (@CPEC15) March 25, 2021

Here are more comments from the netizens on the image.

He is positive. Still meeting with people? — #GodFather (@PTITiger_) March 25, 2021

Shibli Faraz sahab 4-5 din baad apna test bhi kara lijiye ga — اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) March 25, 2021

Disappointed!!!

PM should be isolating, this picture shows utter disregard to Quarantine protocols.

for 10 days atleast he should not meet anyone.

That is why nation does not respects SOPs as leaders are the worst examples of not wearing masks and following SOPs and laws. — MAR (@MumtazAhmedRiaz) March 25, 2021

Khan contracted the deadly virus on Saturday and the country's health minister tweeted that the Pakistani PM is self-isolating.