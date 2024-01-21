Internet services in Pakistan restored after hours-long nationwide disruption

Internet services in Pakistan were restored late Saturday (Jan 20) after they were disrupted for hours. In a post on X, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said, "The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. Internet services have been fully restored nationwide."

The nationwide outage came as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was holding a virtual rally just weeks ahead of the general election. This was the second outage in two weeks coinciding with online campaign events organised by the PTI.

The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. #Internet services have been fully restored nationwide. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 20, 2024 ×

"We can confirm the nation-scale restriction of social media platforms across Pakistan," said Alp Toker, Director of the Netblocks watchdog organisation monitoring cybersecurity and internet governance, told the news agency AFP earlier on Saturday.