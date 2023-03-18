Imran Khan's convoy vehicle meets with accident en route Islamabad, former PM's car safe

Three vehicles in the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's convoy collided close to Kallar Kahar and rescue workers are shifting the injured to a nearby hospital, as per local reports. The mishap reportedly also involved a jammer vehicle.

Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), left his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday to travel to an Islamabad district and sessions court to testify before the judge in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

The former president's concerns about security led to the hearing's location being shifted from the F-8 Katcheri to the G-11 Court Complex. The hearing will be presided over by Judge Zafar Iqbal, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Accident of vehicles involved in #Imran Khan's convoy... 3 person injured. Khan's vehicle is not included - #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/uAmVgvpUaQ — Gourav Sharma (@hindgourav) March 18, 2023

After receiving many summonses for seven sessions, Khan will make his initial appearance in court. The PTI chairman had the chance to appear before the sessions court on his own initiative after the Islamabad High Court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him till today a day earlier.

PTI's Twitter handle also tweeted the development and shared a video of the Imran's convoy on the motorway headed to Islamabad.

Khan took to Twitter while en route to Islamabad and slammed the ruling government saying "PDM government intends to arrest me".

“Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court because I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all,” he said.

The former prime minister also said that “it is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign”.

It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry, a top PTI leader, urged that Islamabad's officials reopen the capital's internal roads.

“The internal roads of Islamabad should be opened immediately, let the Constitution and law remain in the country,” he said in a tweet.

On the Lahore - Islamabad M-2 highway, close to the Islamabad toll booth, there is a significant police presence. Staff from the Rawalpindi Police, under the direction of CPO Khalid Hamdani and SP Potohar, have been sent out with riot gear and tear gas canisters. It was also claimed that a sizable contingent of PTI workers had begun arriving at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.