Helicopter crash in Nepal: Authority bans 'non-essential' flights after deadly crash

Nepal has imposed a restriction on helicopters, banning them from conducting "non-essential" flights in the aftermath of a deadly crash in the Everest region. All six on board, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday after it lost contact.

The ban forced by Nepal's aviation regulator is for a period of two months and includes even those helicopters which are meant for sightseeing.

"Non-essential flights like mountain flights, external load operations (sling flights) and showering of flowers by helicopters (will) be restricted till September," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a Twitter post late on Wednesday.

An investigation committee has been set up to find out what caused the crash, which occurred when the aircraft was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla.

Local reports mentioned that the Manang Air helicopter crashed at Lamjura of Likhupike Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district, the area that lies between Jiri and Phaplu.

Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP: "The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu."

Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather. Tiwari added, "The teams on the ground brought the bodies to the helicopters, which were able to land close by."

Lhakpa Sherpa, who is a local resident joined search and rescue efforts. While describing the situation, Sherpa said that the scene was "very scary" as "it looks like the helicopter first collided with a tree and then slammed on the floor."

"It has caused a small hole in the ground," he added.

South Asian nation has seen several deadly aircraft crashes as it is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountain peaks including Mount Everest, and many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and near peaks often shrouded in clouds.

