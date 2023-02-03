'Generous and unwavering support..': Afghan Ambassador Farid welcomes India's budget announcement

Afghanistan's ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay has welcomed India's Rs 200 crores development assistance for his country announced during Budget 2023-23. Speaking to WION, the Ambassador said, "We appreciate the allocated development assistance of Rs 200 crore to Afghanistan by the Indian government at a difficult time."

India had last year as well announced a support of Rs 200 crores for Afghanistan in its budget, which increased to Rs 350 crores in the revised budget. Calling it, "India’s generous and unwavering support to ease the current humanitarian crisis", the ambassador pointed out it will "contribute to the stalled development projects" which is "the need of the hour."

This is for the second time in a row India has announced development assistance for Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. It is important to know that India does not recognise the Taliban regime. Despite not recognising the regime in Kabul, New Delhi continues to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

Ambassador Farid said, "over the past two years, there has been little development assistance provided to the Afghan people due to political challenges in Kabul", adding, "in order to manage these crises, the Taliban require to make the right political choices to put an end to the suffering of ordinary Afghans."

