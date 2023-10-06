Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif submits medical reports to court for protective bail

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday (Oct 6) submitted his medical reports to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in anticipation of seeking protective bail ahead of his scheduled return to the country on October 21.

The documents mentioned that Nawaz had "some residual anginal symptoms" and he would need "frequent follow-up investigations" in London and Pakistan.

Angina is chest pain or discomfort that occurs when part of your heart muscle does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. It is also known as angina pectoris. It is a common symptom of coronary heart disease.

Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. The 73-year-old has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on "medical grounds".

According to the PML-N, Nawaz will manage to secure protective bail ahead of his scheduled arrival and he will surrender to court in the Al Azizia corruption case on Oct 21 after addressing the nation at a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

The medical report has been signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, who is a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals.

As quoted by local reports, Mario said: "We first tried medical treatment, strengthening his antianginal therapy. His persistent anginal symptoms and restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 epidemic precluded a safe return of Nawaz to Pakistan."

Mario said that another angioplasty was conducted in November 2022 which targeted an "occluded left circumflexed artery" when Nawaz's symptoms "worsened".

The cardiologist said, "It required rotational atherectomy, intravascular lithotripsy, multiple stents deployed and expanded under IVUS (Intravascular ultrasound) guidance. (Nawaz) Sharif still has some residual anginal symptoms due to diffuse distal coronary disease in a patient with diabetes and multiple other comorbidities that would required frequent follow-up investigations both in London and Pakistan."

On Friday, PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif said that all preparations have been finalised to welcome his elder brother back to Lahore.

He said Nawaz would return and steer the country out of the economic crisis. Nawaz will be PML-N's candidate for prime minister, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the end of January 2024 for holding of general elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

