Coronavirus in Pakistan: Number of case cross 1000, 7 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Pakistan has risen to 1037, including seven deaths, authorities said on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus positive case has touched 1,037 in Pakistan with 413 cases in Sindh; 115 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 117 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kahn on Sunday had rejected the proposal for the complete lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, saying that state-imposed curfew is not possible in the country as one-fourth of its population is under the below the poverty line and survives on daily wages.

"A complete lockdown means imposing a curfew administered by state and army, forcing people to stay indoors. Our country`s 25 per cent population lives below the poverty line and survives on daily wages. We are taking steps, keeping our on-ground status in mind," Pakistan Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, In an interview, Khan had said that he fears Pakistan won't be able to cope with a major outbreak, saying the country's health facilities would be overwhelmed and would lack resources.

The country had reported its seventh death on Tuesday, involving a 57-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

Over 2.3 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognised 'pandemic'.

The deadly coronavirus has claimed 18,957 lives and infected 425,902 people globally. Total 109,241 people have been recovered from this deadly virus.



(With inputs from agencies)