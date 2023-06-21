Chinese-built Pokhara Airport receives first int'l flight, six months after inauguration

Over six months after Pokhara International Airport (PIA) was inaugurated in Nepal, the airport witnessed its first international landing. A Sichuan Airlines A319 aircraft from Chengdu, China landed on the airport tarmac at 9:06 am on Wednesday.

The flight had passengers, including athletes who will be participating in Nepal China Dragon Boat Race Festival to be held from June 23 to June 25 at Phewa Lake in Pokhara.

However, the landing, which was supposed to be a milestone, may turn into yet another controversy. After the landing, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song reiterated that the airport was built under Beijing's highly ambitious Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI).

“The Pokhara International Airport, which commenced in January 2023, was planned and constructed with the assistance of the Chinese government. It was built by Chinese engineers. Today, we have achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of an international flight at Pokhara International Airport. This achievement falls within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project," said Chen.

Notably, a day prior to the opening of the airport, Chen courted controversy by saying the airport was a “flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation”.

“This is the flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation. Warmly congratulations to Nepali Gov and Nepali people!” the embassy said.

ALSO READ | Nepal plane crash: Pokhara International Airport was inaugurated two weeks ago, built with Chinese assistance Nepalese government not fan of BRI tag The declaration riled up the Nepalese government with newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressing concerns over why and how this issue had surfaced at such a critical time.

Despite the first landing, experts remain pessimistic about the airport's future. A Chinese airline landing in an airport constructed using Chinese money does not inspire confidence among the shareholders.

Ever since the airport was constructed, it has been in the news but for all the wrong reasons. Two weeks after the inauguration, a Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 plane crashed, attempting a landing at the airport.

Reportedly, the plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were 72 people onboard the plane, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. According to reports, 68 died in the crash.

× China's debt trap? According to The Annapurna Express, in March 2016, China's Exim Bank provided $215.96 million in a loan agreement for the construction of the airport, which is surrounded by the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range

In order to sustain itself, the airport should be conducting at least 100 daily domestic and 500 weekly international flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

The airport has to pay $3.2 million alone in annual interest for which it needs to have income in excess of $19 million when it operates at full potential. However, experts argue that even then, the airport would struggle to pay the instalments on time.

(With inputs from agencies)