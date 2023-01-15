Nepal plane crash: Pokhara International Airport was inaugurated two weeks ago, built with Chinese assistance

The Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the site of the plane crash, was inaugurated only two weeks ago by Nepal’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and was built with the assistance of the Chinese.

According to reports, the airport was part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)— a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries.

In March 2016, the Nepal government received $215.96 million from China through a loan agreement for the construction of the airport, which is surrounded by the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, Kathmandu Post newspaper report.

Former Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi handed over the Pokhara Regional International Airport to the then Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a courtesy call held at Baluwatar last year.

At least 40 bodies recovered in the Pokhara plan crash

After the airport’s inauguration ceremony on January 1, Prachanda, who is considered close to China, said that aerial connectivity is the most effective means of connectivity for a landlocked country like Nepal.

"As the country's third international airport, the airport has started operating in Pokhara from today," he said.

"With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established."

The accident occurred on Sunday at 11 am when the Yeti Airlines airplane was trying to land at the Pokhara airport. The plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

At least 68 people have died, while the rescue efforts are on to retrieve the other passengers.

