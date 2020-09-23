China-Nepal border row: China builds 11 structures in disputed border district

Nepal and China are embroiled in a border row owing to the alleged construction of 11 buildings by China in a remote border district of Humla.

Humla is claimed by Nepal as its own territory. Earlier, there was a border pillar in the region to avoid such instances, but when Nepal built a road in this area several years ago, the pillar was lost.

Reportedly, China has constructed buildings in this region, and claimed areas where this work had been undertaken as their own territory.

The matter has been forwarded to Nepal's home ministry.

According to media reports, both the sides conducted talks in the disputed area, but the Chinese side told Nepalese representatives that it was “their territory”, which is why talks couldn’t be held there.

Nepal’s home ministry has asked for a team to conduct inspection of Humla and Namkha municipalities and to present a report by the end of the week.

The pillar continues to remain missing. But In 2015, Nepal and China had agreed to find it, following which no steps were taken.

Chinese embassy spokesperson, Zhang Is , told The Post in an email, “The buildings that are mentioned by the media are in the Chinese side. Nepali side can check it again.”

Recently, protests erupted in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in northern Nepal district of Humla.

Protestors chanted "Go back China" and "Back off China" with banners. The protestors were carrying pictures of the Chinese construction activity in that part of the country.

Nepali media reported that China has built 11 buildings in Humla with a border pillar missing. Chinese security forces live in one of the buildings, while others are empty.

Chinese mission in Nepal has reacted to the development. A spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu said, "China and Nepal are friendly neighbours. China has always respected Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity".