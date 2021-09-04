China, Nepal border is free of dispute: Chinese embassy

Days after the Nepal Government formed a committee to study border issue between Nepal and China, the Chinese embassy in Nepal on Friday said the borders between the two countries is free of dispute.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Wang Xiaolong in a statement released said China and Nepal have always respected each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The two countries have settled their border issue through friendly consultations as early as in the 1960s. China-Nepal border has since been free of dispute. Some individual forces earlier tried to hype up so-called “China-Nepal border dispute”, Xiaolong said in the statement.

The Spokesperson said both Nepal and China has over the years promoted cross-border cooperation.

“Over the years, China and Nepal have actively promoted border management, port construction and operation, and cross-border cooperation with remarkable results, which has effectively served the development of the two countries and enhanced the well-being of the two peoples,” Xiaolong highlighted in the statement.

Earlier, Nepal had decided to formed a five-member committee to study the border issue with China in Humla district of Nepal.

This was after China encroached upon Nepalese territory and constructed nine buildings in border area from Limi Lapcha to Hilla in Namkha village municipality of Humla district last year, in September.

Writing that year 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Boundary Treaty between China and Nepal, spokesperson Xiaolong said, “China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Nepal on border-related affairs on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and jointly construct trans-Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network so as to build the China-Nepal border into a link and bridge for the development and cooperation between the two countries.”

After Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took over the office, the ruling alliance unveiled its Common Minimum Programme which mentioned Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh border issues but not issues that Nepal has with China.

Deuba-led government was criticized for not keeping border issues with China as a priority. It later assured that a committee would be formed to study the dispute with China.

Meanwhile, it has been over 50 days since Deuba assumed the office and he is yet to form a cabinet. Currently, Deuba's cabinet has just four ministers.