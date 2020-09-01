Campaign launched for safe release Of PoK activist and journalist Tanveer Ahmed

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has launched a worldwide campaign in favour of Tanveer Ahmad, an activist and journalist arrested recently by local police and Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

Tanveer was tortured and arrested after his hunger strike and soon after he removed Pakistani flag from Dadyal in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on August 14.

He is now being shifted to Mirpur Central Jail.

UKPNP activists organized a demonstration in Muzaffarabad and Kotli cities of PoK and shouted slogans against Pakistani secret agencies and local police. They demanded that Pakistani forces should leave from PoK.

The protesters said that Pakistan has forcefully occupied the territory and exploiting their resources. They accused both Pakistan and China for illegally constructing dams on the rivers and diverting the water which causes severe ecological imbalance.

In a statement UKPNP's exiled chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri strongly condemned the illegal detention of Tanveer Ahmed and demanded that Pakistan must release him immediately.

A large number of political activists and intellectuals in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are under illegal detention of Pakistani forces and many of them are facing life term for raising voice against Pakistan's forceful occupation of their territory.