Michael Rubin, an ex-Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, blamed Pakistan for Tuesday's cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 innocent people lost their lives. Rubin has even called for the United States to officially label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism. He used the "lipstick on a pig" phrase, adding that there should be no pretence that the attack was any sort of "spontaneous action".

He also pointed to Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, and said he is no different from Osama Bin Laden and accused him of supporting terrorism.

While speaking with India-based news agency ANI, Rubin said, "The only reaction that the United States should take is a formal designation of Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror and a designation of Asim Munir as a terrorist."

"The only difference between Osama Bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama Bin Laden lived in a cave and Asim Munir lives in a palace, but beyond that, the two are the same, and their end should also be the same," he added in his strong-worded statement.

Terrorists linked to a Pakistan-based organisation were responsible for the devastating terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in J&K.

Armed reportedly with M4 carbines and AK-47s, they targeted civilians who came from various states to spend some time in Phalgam, which is so beautiful that it's called "mini Switzerland".

Indian security forces launched a manhunt, and a joint cordon and search operation was initiated. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began investigating the attack, and sketches of the militants were released based on eyewitness testimonies. Saifullah Kasuri, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was identified as the mastermind behind the attack.

What did Munir say?

The Pahalgam attack comes a week after the Pakistan Army chief said Kashmir is Islamabad's 'jugular vein'. While addressing the Overseas Pakistani Convention on April 16, he said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

Meanwhile, referring to Munir's statement, Rubin said, "Certainly, that speech seemed to green-light terror. Asim Munir said that Kashmir is the jugular vein. What India now needs to do is to cut Pakistan's jugular. There's no ifs, ands, or buts. There are no shortcuts anymore. Asim Munir gave the green light."

Rubin highlighted, "We know that Pakistan is home to a myriad of terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba... Unfortunately, because of a lack of concerted counter-terror action, because Pakistani diplomats are playing the West for fools, we now have an expansion of the problem, not only in Pakistan but frankly in Bangladesh as well."

He also commented on the timing of the attack. "As for the timing, just as there was a terrorist attack when Bill Clinton went to India, so too does it seem that Pakistan wants to draw attention away from Vice President JD Vance's trip to India," he said.

India announced diplomatic measures on Wednesday - steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

