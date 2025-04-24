One Indian Army soldier has been killed in an ongoing operation in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. The operation started early today morning with security forces receiving inputs about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and during the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in the injury of one Indian army soldier who later succumbed to his injuries.

''OpBirliGali, Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operations remain ongoing., '' said Indian Army.

One More operation is going on in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Security forces and terrorists had a brief gunfight on Wednesday evening in the area after which forces have been carrying out a massive combing operation. three to four terrorists were spotted at the operation site.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, security forces are carrying out multiple operations across the Union Territory. Around 2000 people have been called for questioning after the attack in the Kashmir Valley. Security forces are making sure to reach and nab the attackers as soon as possible.

Security forces have put in many barricades across various districts of the Kashmir Valley. A joint barricade of Indian Army,13 RR along with JKP and 3rd Bn CRPF at Sadunara near Champazpora, Ajas was established today. During checking two persons were apprehended along with illegal arms & ammunition including AK 56 rifle- 01, Chinese Hand Grenade- 01 , 7.62 MM Magazine- 01 and 30 rounds of 7.62MM ammunition.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting today to discuss the situation that has risen after the Pahalgam attack. The Legislators have also advised the LG Manoj Sinha of holding a special assembly session.