Afghanistan: Women's rights activist shot dead as broad daylight killings continue

A women's rights activist was shot dead in Afghanistan on Thursday along with her brother, officials said as a series of assassinations continue in the country.

Unidentified gunmen on a motorbike shot dead Freshta Kohistani in Kohistan district of Kapisa province, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters, as reported by news agency AFP.

Also read | Afghan election activist dies after rush-hour Kabul ambush

The 29-year-old was the second activist killed in two days after a well-known pro-democracy campaigner was gunned down in Kabul on Wednesday.

Also read | Gunmen murder journalist in Afghanistan's Ghazni

The killings of prominent personalities in recent weeks follow a similar pattern in which shootings took place in broad daylight.

Kapisa provincial governor Abdul Latif Murad said that the incident happened near Kohistani's house and her brother also lost his life in the attack.

No group has come forward so far to take responsibility.

Abdullah Abdullah, who was supported by Kohistani during last year's presidential election, described the incident as a "terrorist attack".

He also called her a "brave and fearless" activist in a Facebook post and said the "continuation of such assassinations is unacceptable".

Days ago, Kohistani asked the authorities to provide her with security as she was facing death threats and also condemned the continuous assassinations of journalists and other prominent people.