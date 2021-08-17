Afghanistan: Two-decade war that cost Americans $20,000 each

In just a month, the Taliban took over Afghanistan after it had been run by the West for 20 years.

Despite the many trillions of dollars the US spent and the significant time, they spent in Afghanistan - 20 years since 9/11 - everything has been nullified by the Taliban assault on the country.

The turnaround occurred as the United States began the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, its longest conflict to date.

The majority of the money spent on this two-decade war was borrowed, and now, generations of Americans will be saddled with the costs of paying it off.

According to estimates by the Costs of War Project at Brown University, approximately $2 trillion has been spent on the war in Afghanistan. As part of this total, $800 billion was directly funded while the Afghan army's training accounts for another $83 billion.

Based on the figures, the amount spent to keep the Taliban at bay is greater than the collective net worth of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the 30 wealthiest billionaires in America.

By 2050, the United States will be paying interest of $6.5 trillion on the Afghan war debt, according to this report from Brown University. In other words, it will pinch the American average household since it translates to $20,000 for every single American.

As far as the number of lives lost is concerned, the price is even higher. 2,448 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan fighting the Taliban (as of April this year) and nearly 4,000 civilian contractors have lost their lives as well. Additionally, over 66,000 Afghan military and police personnel have died in the last 20 years.

In addition to the military cost, there is also the civilian cost of 47,245. The university study estimates that 51,191 Taliban and other opposition fighters have also been killed in the war.

For approximately 4 million Afghanistan and Iraq veterans, the US has also devoted substantial funds toward health care, disability, burials, and other costs.