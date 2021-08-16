All military and civilian flights halted at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Because of the throngs of people who have poured out onto the runways, all military and civilian aircraft have been suspended at the Kabul airport, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

"US military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take," Kirby said.

Hundreds of Afghan citizens flocked to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport to catch the final few flights out of the country a day after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul following the withdrawal of US forces.

Hordes of people crammed aboard an aeroplane to fly out of the country, according to videos published on social media sites.

