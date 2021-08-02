Afghan President: Taliban have turned more 'cruel’ in 20 years  

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has reiterated that Taliban have changed compared to 20 years ago, but the change has been negative, and they have become more 'cruel’.

The Afghanistan president said the group will show no will for peace and will not get back to the negotiating table unless the situation changes on the battlefield, a TOLOnews report said.

Ghani made these remarks while addressing an event at the inauguration of what the Presidential Palace termed 'electronic governance’.

While highlighting the importance of the implementation of his six-month plan, Ghani said one part of it includes public mobilisation for defending the system under the leadership of the National Directorate of Security.

“A Talib that has changed in the last 24 hours. What is their change? They have become more cruel, more oppressive, more non-Muslim,” president said.

The Taliban has also been blamed by Ghani for creating the conditions for the presence of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan. Ghani said that the country’s situation will witness a change within the next six months after following his plan.

Ghani said, “They will not engage in meaningful negotiations unless the situation changes on the battlefield; therefore, we should have a clear stance. For this, there is a need for a countrywide mobilisation.”