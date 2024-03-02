Within 12 weeks, daily fibre supplement boosts brain function in people over 60

Fibre is essential for several reasons, primarily for maintaining good digestive health and overall well-being. However, in a study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers from the School of Life Course & Population Sciences have uncovered that fibre can be used to enhance brain function in old-aged individuals.

The study, led by Dr Mary Ni Lochlainn from the Department of Twin Research, has unveiled the cognitive benefits of incorporating a daily fibre supplement into the diets of individuals over 60. The study suggested that "inducing gut microbiota changes may alter both muscle physiology and cognitive behaviour. Gut microbiota may play a role in both anabolic resistance of older muscle, and cognition."

"We are excited to see these changes in just 12 weeks. This holds huge promise for enhancing brain health and memory in our aging population. Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis could offer new approaches for living more healthily for longer," Dr Ni Lochlainn reportedly said.

The study, conducted at TwinsUK, the UK's largest adult twin registry based at King's College London, aimed to explore the impact of two commonly available plant fibre supplements, inulin and FOS, on both muscle health and brain function.

Researchers enlisted 36 pairs of twin pairs, totaling 72 participants, aged over 60 for the double-blind trial. Each twin pair was randomised to receive either placebo or prebiotic daily.

The researchers found that the fibre supplement led to changes in the participants' gut microbiome composition. This was especially seen with an increase in beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium.

While the supplements showed no significant effect on muscle strength, they demonstrated remarkable improvements in cognitive function, as evidenced by better performance in memory tests associated with early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

This finding highlighted the potential of these inexpensive and readily available supplements in combating age-related cognitive decline.

"These plant fibres, which are cheap and available over the counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times. They are safe and acceptable too. Our next task is to see whether these effects are sustained over longer periods and in larger groups of people," Professor Steves reportedly said optimistically.

Moreover, the study's remote design showcased the feasibility of conducting trials in older adults without the need for extensive travel or hospital visits, offering hope for enhancing the quality of life for aging populations worldwide.