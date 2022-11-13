US: After Oregon, Colorado votes to decriminalise 'magic mushroom' 

Colorado becomes the second state in the United States after Oregon which voted to decriminalise naturally occurring hallucinogens like magic mushrooms.

As stated after Oregon, Colorado will be the second state to legalise medications under the Schedule 1 under the Controlled Substances Act found in mushrooms.

The measure is expected to take effect near the end of 2024, and will also let Coloradans over 21 grow their own hallucinogenic compounds to consume them privately for recreational purposes, Fox News reported.

According to the language on the ballot, Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, defines natural medicine as "certain plants or fungi that affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law."

Once affected by the advisory council, a few more psychedelic compounds could be added to the category of "natural medicine" in 2026. Ibogaine, mescaline and dimethyltryptamine are some of the potential drugs.

Earlier a trial utilising the hallucinogenic substance found in magic mushrooms can help in the treatment of psychotherapy for people who suffer from depression.

The study stated that a single dose of 25mg of psilocybin and therapy sessions were geared to treat patients with severe treatment. It even cured several severe depression patients.

However, despite having such encouraging outcomes, many patients experienced a number of side effects, the most common were vertigo, fatigue and headaches.

