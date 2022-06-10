UFO sightings: Now, NASA forms team to unravel mysteries

In recent years, UFO sightings have increased around the world. Several people have been looking for answers. Finally, there is some hope to unravel the mysteries as NASA has formed a team to study the UFOs. It seems to be a new push towards high-risk and high-impact science. On Thursday, NASA said that it is coming up with an independent team to explain the sightings. The team will also find out how much information is available publicly and how much more is required in this endeavour, the space agency announced. These professionals will also see how to use the information in the future.

At NASA headquarters in Washington, DC, Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, said, "NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also."

During the National Academy of Sciences webcast, Zurbuchen added, "We are not shying away from reputational risk. Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it's a data-poor field."

The agency sees it as a crucial step to explain the mysterious sighting in the sky, which are also called UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. This team will collect data on "events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena -- from a scientific perspective," NASA said.

The study, which will be carried out for nine months, will be entirely open as it will not use any classified military data. It will cost not more than $100,000. This team will be headed by astrophysicist David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research, NASA said.

In a news conference, Spergel said, "We have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility. I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you we don't know what makes up 95% of the universe. So, there are things we don't understand."

