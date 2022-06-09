UFO sighting: Several onlookers get spooked on spotting bright light in night sky in US

In yet another UFO sighting in the US, several people were spooked on seeing a bright ball of light in night sky in the state of Missouri on May 16. The UFO seems to have moved across the sky for an hour. The incident has been caught in a bizarre video. A bright light was visible for an hour in the sky, Melissa Bates of Farmington told The Sun. Just a few days ago, her friend also saw a glow in the sky.

In the footage, the light can be seen in the sky for the first 30 seconds and later, it changes direction. On trying to understand what it was, Melissa was left confused. She said, “It does move with intent it seems. Still don’t have a clue what it is.”

In recent months, several UFO sightings have been reported in the US. In Amarillo, Texas, a meatpacking plant worker named Conner had claimed to film an orb plunging to the ground. The 23-year-old Conner was on a night shift when he reportedly witnessed the streak of light. He said, “Best case scenario, it was a meteor because I’ve never seen one. And worst-case scenario, an alien invasion.” He also shared the footage online to let the ufologists speculate about the clip.

