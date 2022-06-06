Aliens may be using free-floating rogue planets as spacecrafts in universe, says study

Aliens may be using rogue planets as spacecraft, a study has found. The research has been published in the International Journal of Astrobiology. Irina Romanovskaya, professor, physics and astronomy, Houston Community College, who is the author of the study, has told Motherboard that the rogue planets, who have either been knocked out of their original system by some gravitational event or formed externally, seems to have been used as spaceship as they are hard to detect in the interstellar dark between systems.

There may also be a substantial number of such rogue planets in the universe. "This increases the chance that some advanced extraterrestrial civilisations, if they exist, might hitch a ride on free-floating planets. Which is why I call such hypothetical civilisations Cosmic Hitchhikers," Romanovskaya said.

These nomad worlds may be habitable even as they don’t draw energy from a star. It can happen if they have subsurface oceans, atmospheres with hydrogen to preserve it and residual core heat, which can provide energy for some period of time.

As per Romanovskaya's hypothesis, rogue planets have advantages over spaceships as they have own resources and habitats and don’t need artificial gravity. They could also prove to be an apt escape for the inhabitants of an aging system.

So, it's just a matter of time when such a rogue planet comes close to a system with a habitable world, like Earth, and then aliens use a regular spacecraft to jump over to our planet. Romanovskaya said, "There are no traffic lights in the galaxy. If the solar system happens to be in the way of some free-floating planet, the planet will not stop at the red light. It will fly right through the solar system."

