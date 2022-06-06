Watch: Netizens spot 'UFO' at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Find out truth

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations recently were a starry affair. Well, quite literally as along with the royals and other celebrities, it seems a UFO was also spotted by eagle-eyed netizens during the celebrations. Some users are convinced to have seen a UFO flying across the sky. During the official footage of the nine-plane flypast, one can witness an anomaly. The nine planes flew in formation and left behind a colourful trail of red, white and blue smoke. The internet users believed it to be an unscheduled activity of a 10th aircraft. In the footage, people could witness a fuzzy image of an unidentified flying object (UFO). It is seen zooming in the sky behind the planes.

Apparently there was a UFO at the queen of England's jubilee...shiiii I see something pic.twitter.com/WrwMUFz3kf — GonFreekss (@Martyyy_Mar) June 4, 2022 ×

When an eagle-eyed netizen shared a clip of the flypast showing the UFO, the chatter began about the incident on social media. A user wrote, “Just watched the BigJetTV angle again, this goes WAY too fast to be a drone or balloon in the wind. I'm inclined to say this is a genuine [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena]."

Another user said, “...4th dimensional object passing through 3-dimentional space would look like a sphere to 3-dimensional beings. Some netizens have also dismissed the claims of UFO and call it to be to be a bird or drone.

(With inputs from agencies)