In a major breakthrough, scientists revealed the possible reason for the death of a lone giant dinosaur that lived almost 150 years ago.

MOR 7029 or popularly known as Dolly was part of the family of long-necked and plan-based dinosaurs.

Scientists claimed that Dolly sued to live during the Late Jurrasic period which is now known as southwest Montana. The study suggests that such infection was respiratory and must have been caused by a fungus which could have led to coughing, and breathing issues, India TImes.

The study led by Dr Cary Woodruff from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum suggested that dolly likely died due to result of an infection that caused her to exhibit flu-like symptoms.

In a tweet, the scientist said," NEW PAPER DAY! After A LONG TIME in the works, I want to share with you all the VERY 1ST CASE of an avian-style RESPIRATORY INFECTION in a non-avian DINOSAUR! You heard me right readers – AND IT’S IN A #SAUROPOD"

Referring to symptoms, Woodruff said, "Given the likely symptoms this animal suffered from, holding these infected bones in your hands, you can’t help but feel sorry for Dolly. We’ve all experienced these same symptoms – coughing, trouble breathing, a fever, etc. – and here’s a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that likely felt as miserable as we all do when we’re sick."

Sauropods are generally up to 110 feet long and weigh more than 90 tonnes, but the situation was not the same in Dolly's case. She weighed about 20 tonnes and was only 40 feet long, and bony growth in her vertebra acted as an indication of a possible infection.

Dolly's infection, a symptomatic of pneumonia, has since then been compared to an illness that is found in both birds and reptiles. It is called aspergillosis and can similarly be spread to animals' bones.

