India: Scientists discover dinosaur nests, 265 fossilised eggs in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmada Valley

In a new find, a group of palaeontologists located 256 fossilised Titanosaur eggs and 92 nests of herbivorous Titanosaurs in the Dhar region of Madhya Pradesh's Narmada Valley, as reported by the Economic Times. Titanosaurs are among the biggest known dinosaurs.

The most recent finding suggests that the Narmada Valley was a zone of dinosaur hatching millions of years ago. As other palaeontologists have previously found dinosaur nests and eggs in the MP district of Jabalpur and the Gujarat town of Balasinor, this is not the first time a discovery of this nature has been made. A team of palaeontologists from the Mohanpur-Kolkata, Bhopal, and Delhi's Indian Institute of Science Education and Research did fieldwork in various villages in the Bagh and Kukshi districts of the Dhar district.

There is a strong possibility that the Titanosaurs either travelled to this area of the Narmada Valley particularly to deposit the eggs or that the eggs were also hatched there. The eggs they discovered showed signs of both hatching and not having been hatched, according to lead researcher Dhiman. He said that no bones had been discovered and that a micro CT scan was necessary for further investigation.

The nests that were found in the Narmada valley were close together. These dinosaurs laid eggs that were between 15 and 17 centimetres in diameter. Each nest, according to Dhiman, had one to twenty eggs.