Scientists observe glowing black holes in colliding galaxies 

Supermassive black holes in themselves are a fascinating things. Imagine a celestial phenomenon so powerful that it keeps a whole galaxy together. Imagining a gravitational force that literally keeps billions of stars together is something beyond imagination of most of us. And when two supermassive black holes are merging, it attracts scientific attention.

Scientists have found two merging black holes that are glowing brightly than rest of the galaxies. These two galaxies are merging.

In our eventful Universe, things collide, merge and more to form something new. Galaxies merge all the time to form new galaxies. The supermassive black holes at the centres of such galaxies being to glow as they are fed most stellar and other material.

The black holes in question were merging when the age of the Universe was just 3 billion years. Current age of the Universe is 13.7 billion years. We are able to see the merger now because light from the merging process took billions of years to reach us. So in a way, we are literally witnessing the past!

As per US National Science Foundation (NSF), the discovery amounts to first confirmed detection of pair of close supermassive black holes which were merging during the "cosmic noon"

A cosmic noon is a period when the Universe was relatively young. During the cosmic noon, there was burst of star formation.

These merging black holes have become brightly shining quasars due to the process.

Why is this merger special

According to NSF, such instances were rare during the time the Universe was a quarter its age today. Such a merger is difficult to find. And a pair of supermassive black holes which are merging and glowing with a glow that outshines the galaxies? This bit is said to rarer than rare.



You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.