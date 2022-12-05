Science fiction becomes real! Researchers simulate a 'baby' wormhole

Wormholes are a very common topic when it comes to science fiction. The proper definition of a wormhole is ‘a rupture in space and time’ which is regarded as a 'bridge between two remote regions in the universe’. While they are not existent in physical space, a group of researchers claim that they have created a mini version. According to Nature journal, a simulation was performed with two small black holes in a quantum computer and they were able to send a message successfully through them.

It is not common for scientists to claim the creation of a wormhole – also known as Einstein-Rosen bridges after physicists Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen – but this can be a huge step for science as the successful completion of the simulation will pave the way to understand the phenomenon better.

“It looks like a duck, it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck. So that’s what we can say at this point – that we have something that in terms of the properties we look at, it looks like a wormhole,” physicist and co-author Joseph Lykken of Fermilab, America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory said.

Maria Spiropulu, a co-author of the research, also confirmed that the end result showed most characteristics found in a wormhole and in the future, they want to recreate it on a bigger scale.

However, she was quick to point out that the science is still far away from concrete proof.