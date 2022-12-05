Science fiction becomes real! Researchers simulate a 'baby' wormhole
It is not common for scientists to claim the creation of a wormhole – also known as Einstein-Rosen bridges after physicists Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen – but this can be a huge step for science as the successful completion of the simulation will pave the way to understand the phenomenon better.
Wormholes are a very common topic when it comes to science fiction. The proper definition of a wormhole is ‘a rupture in space and time’ which is regarded as a 'bridge between two remote regions in the universe’. While they are not existent in physical space, a group of researchers claim that they have created a mini version. According to Nature journal, a simulation was performed with two small black holes in a quantum computer and they were able to send a message successfully through them.
“It looks like a duck, it walks like a duck, it quacks like a duck. So that’s what we can say at this point – that we have something that in terms of the properties we look at, it looks like a wormhole,” physicist and co-author Joseph Lykken of Fermilab, America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory said.
Maria Spiropulu, a co-author of the research, also confirmed that the end result showed most characteristics found in a wormhole and in the future, they want to recreate it on a bigger scale.
However, she was quick to point out that the science is still far away from concrete proof.
“Experimentally, for me, I will tell you that it’s very, very far away. People come to me and they ask me, ‘Can you put your dog in the wormhole?’ So, no,” Spiropulu told reporters according to The Guardian.