Leaked US Navy clip shows UFO disappear into water off California's coast

New footage of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) is going viral on social media. In the footage shared by filmmaker and UFO enthusiast Jeremy Corbell, a flying object can be seen disappearing into the water off California.

According to Corbell, the footage was filmed by US Navy off San Diego’s coast in July 2019. A dark saucer-like object can be seen hovering above the ocean. In the video, military personnel can be heard saying “it splashed”. Soon after, the object disappears into the ocean.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021 ×

The United States Department of Defense confirmed to NBC News that the clip was indeed filmed by military personnel. Corbell says that the UFO is “transmedium capable” - implying it can travel through both air and water, which could help explain how it disappeared in water.

Now, the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force will review the footage to ascertain the source of the flying object.

Corbell wrote on his website that the aircraft could not be found upon entry into the water. Reportedly, a submarine was used to search for the aircraft but nothing was recovered.

Last year, the Pentagon released declassified videos of “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) which was recorded by Navy pilots during training between 2004-2005, reviving global interest in UFOs.

Following up on this, the US Department of Defence in a statement said that the objects continue to remain “unidentified”.

Reports of UFO sightings increased tremendously during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). According to NUFORC, UFO sightings across the US increased by about 1,000 during 2020 when compared to 2019.

