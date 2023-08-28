Hunt for Loch Ness monster 'Nessie' comes to an end; Mystery remains unsolved

The most extensive hunt for the elusive Loch Ness monster, lovingly dubbed 'Nessie,' ended on Sunday, August 27, in Scotland.

The Loch Ness monster, rooted in Scottish folklore, has had its presence whispered through generations, and its myth has grown more compelling. The legend about a monster in a water body originated around 565 AD when Saint Columba, an Irish monk, described a creature attacking a swimmer in his account.

The United Kingdom's Daily Mail published a picture showing the Loch Ness monster in 1934. The famous 'surgeon's photo,' declared a hoax later, helped popularise the creature's image globally. According to the Loch Ness Center in the Highland village of Drumnadrochit, they have officially recorded 1,100 sightings of Nessie.

The Loss Ness Center collaborated with Loch Ness Exploration, a volunteer research team, to organise 'The Quest.' The two-day hunt was the most systematic search since 1972 for the mysterious monster.

The dedicated gathering of modern monster hunters claimed they had cutting-edge technology, including surveying equipment, thermal drones and hydrophones, and determination to find the truth. The volunteers from around the world searched 17 locations around the lake to collect evidence proving the presence of Nessie.

The project leader, Alan McKenna, and his team dropped the underwater microphone several times in the lake to record 'strange noises' that might signal the presence of the elusive creature. Their objective was to obtain sufficient proof to dispel the veil of doubt that had surrounded Nessie for hundreds of years.

The team reported several possible sightings and intriguing audio signals, sparking excitement and anticipation. However, the mystery persists. McKenna stated that he was given a collection of videos and advice from individuals watching live-streaming cameras focused on the well-known lake in the Scottish Highlands. However, according to him, it will take a significant time to sift through the data and distinguish truth from hopeful speculation.

It is not the first time researchers have searched the lake for signs of Messie. A team of researchers conducted a DNA survey in 2018 in Loch Ness, which revealed no evidence of any giant creatures. Instead, the study only detected the existence of many eels.

Located in the Scottish Highlands, Loch Ness is the largest lake in the United Kingdom in terms of volume. It spans 23 miles (36 kilometres) lengthwise and has a maximum depth of 788 feet (240 meters).

(With inputs from agencies)