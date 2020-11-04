Giant iceberg nearly size of South Georgia approaches towards same island

A huge iceberg from the Antarctic that has the size of a small country is approaching towards the island of South Georgia, triggering concerns that it could affect the economy and wildlife of the British territory.

Iceberg A-68A, which is of the same size South Georgia separated from the Larsen C ice shelf on the east of Antarctica’s peninsula in July 2017.

It is currently 150 km (93 miles) long and 48 km (30 miles) wide and is nearly 500 km away from the island.

After losing a piece early, A-68A lost another in April to come at the current dimensions. South Georgia is 165 km long and 35 km wide.

When the chunk broke off it was about 175 km long and 50 km wide – bigger than Luxembourg.

"It is absolutely huge and it’s the largest iceberg around in the Southern Ocean," said Dr Sue Cook, a glaciologist from the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership, as quoted by The Guardian.

She said the gigantic iceberg is following a trajectory similar to many others, but its final destination is difficult to predict because of the currents, weather parents and iceberg's shape.

"It’s lasted for three years which is longer than was expected," Cook said.